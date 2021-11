SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 14 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and eight rebounds to help lead South Dakota to a 59-53 win against Air Force in a season-opening win for both teams. The win marked the Coyotes first ever against Air Force in eight attempts. It was the first matchup between the programs since 2018. Ethan Taylor and A.J. Walker each scored 14 points for Air Force.