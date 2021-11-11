Spain passes Sweden in Group B of European qualifying

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spain has taken a big step toward securing an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar by defeating Greece 1-0 after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the top of Group B. Spain will host Sweden in their final qualifier on Sunday carrying a one-point advantage. Sweden lost 2-0 at Georgia. It had already secured a second-place finish. Only the group winners automatically qualifies. The second-place finishers will have to go through a playoff with the other runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League.