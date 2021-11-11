Steelers not getting ahead of themselves against 0-8 Lions

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’re taking nothing for granted when they face winless Detroit. The Steelers are riding a four-game winning streak following a 1-3 start that has thrust them into contention in the AFC North. Despite his team’s surge, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers know they have a long way to go. Detroit is the NFL’s last winless team at 0-8. The Lions are hopeful veteran left tackle Taylor Decker can make his 2021 debut. Decker missed the first two months of the season due to a finger injury. The Lions are seeking their first win in Pittsburgh since 1955.