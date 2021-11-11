UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies. Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down. The Huskies are 1-8 in the their first season playing as an independent in football.