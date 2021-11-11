What’s the rush? Teams struggle to establish ground attacks

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — College football teams once again are discovering that establishing a rushing attack is even tougher than it was the year before. The average yards per carry for Football Bowl Subdivision teams is on pace to dip for a third consecutive season. FBS teams are gaining 4.35 yards per rush. That’s down from 4.41 in 2020, 4.46 in 2019 and 4.51 in 2018. No. 20 Wisconsin has a chance to produce statistically the best season of any FBS run defense in over a decade. The Badgers are allowing just 54.67 yards rushing per game and 1.9 yards per carry.