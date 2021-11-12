Argentina wins 1-0 at Uruguay without Messi as a starter

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has closed in on a direct World Cup spot with a 1-0 win against Uruguay at Montevideo. Veteran winger Ángel di María scored the only goal of the match in the seventh minute with a powerful left foot shot from the right corner of the penalty box. Star Lionel Messi is recovering from a left knee injury and started on the bench before coming on in the middle of the second half. Second-place Argentina now has 28 points in 12 matches. Argentina’s next match is against leaders Brazil, which has already qualified for Qatar next year. The teams will play in San Juan, Argentina on Tuesday.