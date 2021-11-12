Bryce McGowens goes off for 29 as Nebraska rallies, 74-65

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points, including nine in a furious late rally, and Nebraska turned aside Sam Houston 74-65 to avoid a second-straight upset to start the season. Bryce McGowens scored nine of his points in the finishing run, including a pretty alley-oop from Alonzo Verge, and Trey McGowens scored six of his eight points in the last 5:40. Savion Flagg scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Sam Houston. The Bearkats sank 8 of 16 free throws to Nebraska’s 26 of 36 — the most by a Husker team since the 2017-18 season.