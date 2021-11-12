CEO of Germany’s Olympic body quits amid further turmoil

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The chief executive of the German Olympic committee says she will step down as the organization faces a backlash over an attempt to identify the author of an anonymous letter which criticized how the organization was run. The letter was published in May by anonymous employees of the organization and claimed there was a “climate of fear” among staff. A former board member said she was accused by the DOSB of having written the letter. Chief executive Veronika Rücker will step down Dec. 31.