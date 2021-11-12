Davis scores 26 as No. 19 North Carolina holds off Brown

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 19 North Carolina battled through 40 minutes of relentless competition from Brown, outlasting the Ivy League foe 94-87. Armando Bacot had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who trailed by as many as seven points and never led by more than eight. North Carolina trailed by two with 7:14 remaining before Davis powered an 18-9 run, making four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the burst. He finished 9 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Dan Friday had 21 points and five assists for Brown.