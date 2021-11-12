Defender Dani Alves to rejoin Barcelona at age 38

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran full back Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona at age 38. Barcelona says it reached an agreement in principle with Alves to finish out the rest of the season with the team. The Brazilian will arrive as a free agent since he left São Paulo in September. Alves formed part of Barcelona’s greatest era from 2008 to 2016. He helped it win 23 titles, including three Champions League trophies and six Spanish leagues. He will now play for former teammate Xavi Hernández, who also returned to the club last week as its new coach.