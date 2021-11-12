Dort’s late layup gives Thunder comeback win over Kings

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left tp give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, the former University of Oklahoma star, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for the Kings. The Thunder overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half to win their fourth straight game. Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 22 points and Darius Bazley added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Richaun Holmes added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Kings. They have lost four straight.