England rugby team loses 2nd prop in COVID ‘rollercoaster’

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

England has been forced to make a late change to its starting lineup for Saturday’s rugby test against Australia after another prop contracted the coronavirus. Ellis Genge returned a positive test on Friday and has gone into isolation. England said no other positive tests were received among players or staff and training went ahead as planned on Friday. Genge has been replaced in the team by the uncapped Bevan Rodd, who was called into the squad only after fellow prop Joe Marler tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Trevor Davison has been promoted to the bench.