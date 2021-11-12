Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia past Radford, 73-52

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment, beating Radford 73-52. Virginia was beaten by Navy on Tuesday night. This time the Cavaliers used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Radford never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Bryan Hart led Radford with 12 points. Virginia outscored Radford 24-6 from the free-throw line.