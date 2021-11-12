Furman delivers November shock to Louisville in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 30 points, including five in overtime, and Furman beat Louisville 80-72, snapping the Cardinals’ 59-game home winning streak in the month of November. Garrett Hien added 18 points and Alex Hunter 17. Louisville had slow starts to start the game and the second half but was able to recover both times to take leads. But the Cardinals never got going in overtime with the Paladins scoring the first seven points and going on to win. Noah Locke led Louisville with 20 points, Jae’lyn Withers added 14 and Jarrod West 10.