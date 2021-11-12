Hamilton gets 5-place grid penalty for new engine in Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has been given a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix after his team decided to give him a new engine. It’s the second time the Mercedes driver has exceeded the limit of three engines for the season. Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One champion but he trails Red Bull rival Max Verstappen by 19 points heading into Sunday’s race in Brazil. The decision by Mercedes to change the internal combustion engine will not affect Hamilton’s starting position in Saturday’s qualifying sprint race at Interlagos.