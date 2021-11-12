Hamilton tops Brazil qualifying, gets 5-place grid penalty

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat rival Max Verstappen in qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. However, an engine change means the British driver is facing a five-place grid penalty on Sunday. Hamilton was more than 0.4 seconds ahead of his Red Bull rival in qualifying at Interlagos, having also set the fastest time in the morning’s practice session. That means he’ll start first in the sprint race on Saturday, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. But the decision by Mercedes to change the engine of his car means Hamilton will not start higher than sixth in Sunday’s race, even if he wins the sprint.