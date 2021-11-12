Heaney eager to bounce back with Dodgers after rough year

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney is eager to bounce back from a rough season. The Los Angeles Dodgers believe he can do it. They even gave him a pay raise to $8.5 million for a one-year deal. The free agent left-hander had a combined 8-9 record with a 5.83 for the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The Dodgers are betting Heaney improves in 2022 based on the 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings he had last season. Heaney says he talked to the Dodgers about mechanical changes they want him to make.