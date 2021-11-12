Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets past Hawks 105-96

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension for his second triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 105-96 win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks. Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, served the ban for his late-game shove of Markieff Morris in Denver’s win over Miami on Monday. Morris was fined for his role in the exchange of hard fouls. Aaron Gordon had 23 points, Jeff Green scored 16 and Bones Hyland added 15, including two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Denver, which has won the first four on its five-game homestand. Trae Young scored 30 points to lead the Hawks, who lost their sixth straight.