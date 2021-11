RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 16 points — two on a layup with 24 seconds left — and Cobe Willaims sank 1 of 2 free throws with 5 remaining as Louisiana Tech held off Jackson State 70-68 in nonconference play. Jayveous McKinnis made a layup with 6 seconds left to pull Jackson State within a point, but following Williams’ free throw, Kenneth Lofton Jr. came up with a steal to seal the win