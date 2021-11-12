Martin Trainer from out of nowhere leading Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Martin Trainer is leading the Houston Open. Usually it’s news when Trainer even makes the cut. He has endured as tough a time as anyone on the PGA Tour since his victory in the Puerto Rico Open in 2019. Since that win, he has made only nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA Tour. But he put all the pieces together Friday with a second straight round of 65. That gave him a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway among those who completed 36 holes. The second round would not be completed until Saturday morning from a weather delay Thursday.