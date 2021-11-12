Moore’s late run helps Oakland knock off Oklahoma St. 56-55

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 16 points — including the go-ahead free throws in the closing seconds — and six assists, Jamal Cain scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oakland beat Oklahoma State 56-55. Moore got defender Avery Anderson III into the air and drew a foul as he launched a 3-point shot late in the shot clock and made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line with 8.3 second left to give Oakland a 56-55 lead. Oklahoma State’s Bryce Thompson missed a potential winning 3 from the left wing as time expired. Isaac Likekele had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State and Thompson also finished with 12 points.