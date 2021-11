By JUSTIN FERGUSON

Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 93-65 Friday night. Smith hit 7 of his 12 shots from the field, including 3 3-pointers. Sophomores K.D. Johnson and Chris Moore combined for 34 points, 25 of them in the second half, for Auburn. Sophomore guard Trey Boston led the Warhawks with 16 points.