Sidelined Chubb a major contributor in Denver community

By The Associated Press

Bradley Chubb played in just one game this season before undergoing ankle surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined until later this month. But the Denver Broncos outside linebacker is still contributing to the community. Chubb, the Broncos and the NFL Foundation have committed $30,000 to Denver Public Schools Foundation’s A to Z fund to support education equity. The donation made by the Chubb Foundation, the Denver Broncos Social Justice Fund and the NFL Foundation’s Player Matching Social Justice Grant Program, will enhance classroom learning and assist in providing equal opportunities for students district-wide to participate in enrichment opportunities.