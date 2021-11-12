Triplett moves into lead, Furyk in contention for Schwab Cup

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson, Triplett had seven birdies and no bogeys. He’s at 13 under, two ahead of recent qualifier Steven Alker, who shot a 65. Furyk, who can win the season-long Schwab Cup with a victory this weekend, is tied with Mickelson at 10 under after reeling off six birdies. Mickelson shot a 67. Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer struggled with a balky back for the second straight day, hitting into three penalty areas for a 72.