Argentina ends 7-match losing run beating Italy 37-16

TREVISO, Italy (AP) — Argentina has beaten Italy 37-16 to end its winless run in Treviso as the Azzurri’s losing streak continues. Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matías Moroni, Santiago Cordero and Facundo Bosch scored tries to help Argentina end a run of seven consecutive defeats. Paolo Garbisi managed to keep Italy in the game with some solid kicking and scrumhalf Stephen Varney claimed his first international try but the Azzurri’s miserable streak stretched to 16 with an error-strewn performance.