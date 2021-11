CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81. Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists. Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.