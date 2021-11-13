Barfield forces key fumble as Alcorn State tops Prairie View

ALCORN ST., Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper threw two touchdown passes, Jayden Barfield forced and recovered a crucial fumble in the final minute, and Alcorn State held off Prairie View A&M 31-29. After trailing 9-7 in the second quarter, Alcorn State broke out to a 31-9 lead. Harper capped the scoring binge with a 12-yard strike to Tavarious Griffin early in the third quarter. Prairie View fought back with three touchdowns, two of them TD passes by Jawon Pass. Trailing by two, the Panthers got the ball back with 5:18 remaining and drove inside the 20-yard line but Barfield forced and recovered a fumble to ensure the win.