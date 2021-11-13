Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Hamilton to start 10th

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has won the sprint race to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix. A dramatic day at Interlagos accelerated championship leader Max Verstappen’s quest for his first Formula One title. Verstappen finished Saturday’s sprint race in second position and added two points in the standings. The Red Bull driver also saw seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hit by another punishment for a technical infringement despite an impressive run from last to fifth. The defending champion starts 10th on Sunday after Mercedes decided to change his car’s engine in Sao Paulo. It wasn’t all good news for Verstappen. The Dutch driver was fined after being seen touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes car.