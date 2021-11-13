Chisholm with 5 TDs, Dayton upends Davison 38-29

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm clinched Dayton’s 38-29 defeat of league-leading Davidson with a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter, tying a school record with his fifth touchdown of the game. Chisholm carried 34 times for 226 yards and also caught three passes for 36 yards. Davidson lost a chance to clinch a share of the PFL championship and is in a first-place tie with San Diego. Louis Colosimo was 10-for-23 passing for 118 yards with two interceptions. Four ball carriers scored for the Wildcats, including Dylan Sparks, Colosimo, Aris Hillard and Coy Williams. Sparks gained 130 yards rushing, Colosimo 88 and Hillard 85.