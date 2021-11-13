Corvette Racing wins GT Le Mans title despite scary crash

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor needed only to start the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta to win a second consecutive GT Le Mans sports car title. Neither expected a terrifying crash would spoil the celebration and turn the 10-hour endurance race. Taylor was at the wheel for Corvette Racing on a restart when cars ahead of him stacked up in traffic and he slammed into one at 110 mph. He was immediately worried his brother, Ricky, would panic as he passed the crash site. Ricky Taylor was leading at the time of the crash and racing for the overall IMSA championship for the team owned by their father.