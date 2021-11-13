Extra points for Baylor and fan storming draw Oklahoma ire

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was concerned about the safety of his players at the end of the Sooners’ 27-14 loss at Baylor. The outcome was already decided when Baylor called a timeout with three seconds left. Except fans had already stormed the field, and Sooners players went to the locker room. Baylor coach Dave Aranda says he kicked the field goal because of the potential tiebreakers and the point differential that could come into play for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Riley was upset his team had to return to the field and no penalty was enforced.