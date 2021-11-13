Florida rallies to beat Samford 70-52 in Swamp shootout

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones accounted for 544 yards and seven touchdowns, delivering a career performance in Florida’s come-from-behind, 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. Although the Gators ended a three-game skid, the offensive shootout in the Swamp felt more like a loss than any outcome in embattled coach Dan Mullen’s four years in Gainesville. Florida gave up its most points (42) in a half against any opponent, and it came against a middle-of-the pack team from the Southern Conference and less than a week after Mullen fired two of his top assistants.