Garland, Cavs erase 19-point deficit to beat Celtics 91-89

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 91-89 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime for Boston, but missed a jumper from the right baseline as time expired. There were five lead changes and seven ties in the final seven minutes. Garland finished with 22 points and six assists, and rookie Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers. The teams meet again Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.