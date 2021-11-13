Green throws for 3 TDs, Columbia beats Brown 23-17

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Green threw for three touchdowns and Columbia beat Brown 23-17 on Saturday in a game delayed an hour due to rain. Columbia clinched its third winning season in the last four years. Green was 12-of-22 passing for 176 yards and Ryan Young totaled 126 all-purpose yards — 60 receiving and 66 rushing. Columbia tied it at 14 when Green scrambled to his right and found Young down the sidelines for a 60-yard touchdown. Alex Felkins’ 42-yard field goal early in the fourth gave Columbia a two-possession lead.