Jets activate P Mann, OL McDermott; OL Edoga placed on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated punter Braden Mann and offensive lineman Conor McDermott from injured reserve and placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on IR. Tight end Kenny Yeboah, fullback Nick Bawden and defensive ends Ronnie Blair and Hamilcar Rashed were elevated from the practice squad and are eligible to play Sunday against Buffalo. The Jets also announced tight ends coach Ron Middleton will not be at the game while following COVID-19 protocols. Offensive assistant Billy VandeMerkt will assume Middleton’s coaching responsibilities.