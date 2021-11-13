Jim Furyk moves into position to win Schwab Cup

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 to take the lead in third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season title. Furyk started his round three behind leader Kirk Triplett and quickly made up ground with an eagle on the par-5 first hole at Phoenix Country Club. Fans at the par-3 15th serenaded the former University of Arizona golfer after he nearly aced the 178-yard hole and he gave them a wave after tapping in for birdie. Bernhard Langer, who’s been battling back pain all weekend, bookended his third round with eagles for a bogey-free 63 to remain in the hunt for his sixth Schwab Cup. He’s at 10 under, six off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.