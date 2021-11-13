Jurkovec accounts for 5 TDs, Eagles drop Georgia Tech 41-30

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec accounted for five touchdowns _ running for three and passing for two _ and the Eagles beat Georgia Tech 41-30 to become bowl-eligible. Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a 98-yard kickoff return for Georgia Tech’s first touchdown, scored on a 4-yard run with 8:59 remaining, cutting Boston College’s lead to 31-30. Brent Cimaglia’s potential tying extra point was no good, bouncing off the right upright, preserving the Eagles’ lead. Georgia Tech took its fourth consecutive loss. Quarterback Jordan Yates passed and threw for touchdowns as Jeff Sims was held out with an undisclosed injury.