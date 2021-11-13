Larkin’s 2nd goal gives Red Wings 3-2 OT win over Canadiens

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his second goal of the night — to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and scored top shelf to goalie Sam Montembeault’s stick side. It was his seventh of the season, and gave him 300 career points. Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. Montreal saw goals from Ryan Poehling and Chris Wideman.