Latvia holds Norway to goalless draw in World Cup qualifying

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Latvia held Norway to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying. That leaves the Netherlands a chance to win Group G if Louis van Gaal’s team beats Montenegro later Saturday. Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi thought he had finally broken down the stubborn Latvian defense with a late effort, but the goal was disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee. Norway was playing without injured striker Erling Haaland at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. The Netherlands hosts Norway on Tuesday, but if the Dutch beat Montenegro they already will have sealed qualification for Qatar 2022 before the match in Rotterdam. It would be the first World Cup for the Dutch since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.