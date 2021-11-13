Maine hands struggling UMass 35-10 loss

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw a pair of scores, Elija Barnwell ran for two and Maine handed reeling UMass its second-straight loss to a FCS opponent, 35-10. After the Minutemen lost to Rhode Island 35-22 last week, head coach Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo were fired. They didn’t fare any better under interim coach Alex Miller. UMass took a 10-0 in the first quarter with 147 yards of total offense. They gained just 150 more the rest of the way.