MATCHDAY: Ronaldo looks to secure Portugal’s WCup spot

By The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo’s chance to play at possibly his last World Cup could hinge on the result of Portugal’s winner-take-all clash against Serbia. The two teams are tied on points atop Group A before they meet in Lisbon on Sunday. Portugal has the better goal difference. Spain hosts Sweden with only one point separating the two teams in their final qualifying game and a direct World Cup berth up for grabs. Spain can settle for a draw in Seville. Sweden needs a victory to avoid the playoffs. Host Croatia faces Group H leader Russia. Russia has 22 points, two more than Croatia with one game left. Germany has already easily won Group J and plays at Armenia.