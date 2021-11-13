Mazda wins final race in IMSA and Action Express takes title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — The final championship of the North American motorsports season came down to the final turn of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. Ricky Taylor went off course attempting to make the title-clinching pass of Felipe Nasr. Taylor drove through the grass as he blew the turn, then steadied his Acura back onto the track. Nasr, though, sailed past him in a Cadillac to nip Taylor at the finish line. The DPi title was going to whichever car crossed the finish line first. Nasr finished second behind Mazda Motorsports, a race winner in its final event competing in the sports car series.