Mbappe hits 4 as France routs Kazakhstan 8-0 to reach WCup

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as defending champion France qualified for next year’s World Cup by crushing Kazakhstan 8-0. Karim Benzema netted twice after the break in a fine display of attacking soccer as Les Bleus qualified for Qatar as group winner with one game to spare. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s header, Antoine Griezmann’s penalty and Mbappe’s fourth completed the attacking feast. Finland won 3-1 at Bosnia and Herzegovina despite playing more than 50 minutes with 10 players to move into second place and in contention for a playoff place. Finland is four points behind France and two ahead of Ukraine with one game left in Group D.