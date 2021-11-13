Mellott’s late TD run gets Montana State past Idaho 20-13

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for his third touchdown with 2:16 remaining and Montana State held off Idaho for a 20-13 victory in a key Big Sky Conference matchup. Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, entered tied with Sacramento State atop the conference standings, Mellott’s 3-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 37-yard drive lasting about four minutes. He also scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and a 23-yarder in the second. Zach Borisch threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Terez Traynor that pulled the Vandals to 13-10 at halftime.