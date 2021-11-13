Molinar scores 16, Mississippi State stymies Montana 86-49

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 16 points and added six assists and Mississippi State dominated Montana 86-49. Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries added 15 points apiece. After the Grizzlies hit the opening jumper, the Bulldogs reeled off 13 points with Cameron Matthews starting it with a dunk and contributed a pair of 3-pointers. The trend continued as Mississippi State took a 42-16 lead at the half, making 6 of 10 3-pointers and shooting 54% while the Grizzlies shot 22% and were outrebounded 26-11. Two reserves, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez, led Montana with 11 and 10 points, respectively.