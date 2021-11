NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Nelson had 30 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (BKN) 91-73 in nonconference play. Nelson hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists. Riley Miller had 21 points for St. Thomas (1-1). Michael Cubbage scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Terriers (0-2).