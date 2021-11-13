Nimz, Washington lead Valparaiso past Butler 47-3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ben Nimz threw three touchdown passes, Robert Washington ran for two scores, and Valparaiso rolled past Butler 47-3. Nimz completed 19 of 24 passes for 241 yards. His touchdowns were 6 yards to Connor Hebbeler, 15 yards to Barret Labus and 38 yards to Matt Ross, all in the first half. Nimz scored on a 7-yard run, also in the first half, as the Beacons built a 30-3 lead. Washington had 14 carries for 102 yards. Both of his touchdowns came in the second half, on runs of 1 and 6 yards.