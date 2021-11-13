No. 18 Baylor 27-14 win ends No. 4 Oklahoma 17-game streak

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown and ran for two more scores as 18th-ranked Baylor won 27-14 to end fourth-ranked Oklahoma’s FBS-best 17-game winning streak. Bears fans swarmed the field twice. They had gone on the field when they thought the game was over. But there had been a timeout and they swarmed it again after a game-ending field goal. Oklahoma was held to 260 total yards. It was the fewest for the Sooners under Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two as offensive coordinator before that.