No. 5 Oregon downs Washington State 38-24 with big 2nd half

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 135 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 123 yards and another score, and No. 5 Oregon rallied in the second half to beat Washington State 38-24 on Saturday night. The Ducks have won five straight and extended their home winning streak to 18. Washington State tied the game at 14 before halftime but Oregon pulled away in the third quarter. Cougars QB Jayden de Laura threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.