No. 6 Michigan rolls past Prairie View A&M 77-49

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eli Brooks scored 15 points, Caleb Houstan added 13 points, and No. 6 Michigan cruised to a 77-49 victory over Prairie View A&M. Hunter Dickinson scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0), who improved to 16-2 in regular season nonconference games under third-year coach Juwan Howard. William Douglas had 15 points for the Panthers (0-3) in an event organized by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit dedicated to ending systemic racism in sports.